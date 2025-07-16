With the Rockets fan base anxiously awaiting the debut of 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant, it's officially scary hours in the city of Houston as they try to make their way back into the Playoffs. The Nike lifetime athlete will come into the season rocking his latest Nike KD 18, which was recently featured by Nike in their recent showcase of upcoming releases. In “Slim Reaper” fashion, we'll see a new “Halloween” edition of the Nike KD 18 launch later this year.

The Nike KD 18 first arrived in April 2025 as the latest iteration in Kevin Durant's illustrious signature line with Nike. The shoes draw heavy inspiration from the Nike Air Terra Humara, adding a performance base for the classic design. Numerous colorways are already scheduled with a number of them paying tribute to Durant's roots.

This upcoming “Halloween” colorway is set to headline a yearly tradition for Nike, highlighting some of their marquee signature models in “spooky” iterations. Durant's upcoming all-black sneaker with a skeleton hand perfectly fits into his “Slim Reaper” alter ego.

Nike KD 18 “Halloween”

Nike KD 18 “Halloween” ☠️ @KDTrey5 🗓️ Holiday 2025 pic.twitter.com/NoP20HTl1p — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Per the Nike SNKRS showcase, this upcoming KD 18 will feature an all black ensemble with a blend of mesh and suede throughout the uppers. While it's unconfirmed whether the outsoles will glow-in-the-dark, they appear in an opaque off-white color to match the Nike Swoosh on the collar.

The hallmark feature here will be the skeleton hand extending throughout the Terra Humara-inspired uppers. The shoes are perfect for their Halloween thematic release and an even better match for when Durant decides to channel his alter ego on the court. We should see Durant lace these up eventually on-court for the Rockets.

The Nike KD 18 “Halloween” is expected to release sometime during October 2025 for a retail tag of $160. The shoes will come in full sizing with adjusted pricing, so be sure to grab a pair for the whole family once these arrive on Nike SNKRS app.