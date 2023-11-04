Padres pitcher Nick Martinez hired Scott Boras as his agent, which could hint at his future offseason plans

San Diego Padres fans are waiting to find out what the organization's exact plans are for this offseason. Reports of the team taking out a huge loan and wanting to cut payroll costs have resulted in tempered expectations. There is always the chance that general manager A. J. Preller is given the green light to make another big move, but it feels fair to say that some players will have new homes in 2024.

Pitcher Nick Martinez could be one of them, especially after his latest business decision.

“Nick Martinez has changed agents and is now represented by Scott Boras, sources tell Ken Rosenthal and me,” Dennis Lin of The Athletic posted on X. “The Padres have a two-year, $32 million club option on Martinez. If that option isn’t exercised, Martinez is expected to decline a player option and go to free agency.”



Martinez has been a valuable hybrid pitcher since he signed with San Diego ahead of the 2022 season, posting a 3.45 ERA in 110 appearances over the last two years. With Josh Hader already set to hit the market, the Padres' bullpen could be even more vulnerable if they lose the steadying presence Martinez consistently provides.

There might be little they can do, however, if Boras is representing the 33-year-old righty. The baseball super agent is going to urge his new client to bet on himself if San Diego opts not to pay his hefty club option. After a five-year hiatus from the MLB (2017-22), Nick Martinez will likely go into free agency earnestly seeking the best offer possible.

Regardless of how he is perceived by the public, Scott Boras is the right man for that task. But his involvement is anything but good for the financially-burdened Padres.