With the World Series in the rear-view mirror, here is a look ahead at what players become free agents in the MLB 2023-24 offseason.

With the Texas Rangers winning the World Series, fans will now move their attention to the offseason. Twenty-nine teams didn't have enough to be crowned champions, and even the Rangers will need to add more in the offseason if they want to defend their title. The MLB trade deadline is a great way to improve your roster, but free agency is the best, as you don't have to give up valuable assets to bring in an influx of talent. So, is your MLB team at risk of losing players in free agency, or do you think your team will be willing to splurge to bring in some of the biggest names that will be available? Below is a list of the best players that might become free to sign with teams on Nov. 6, 2023, the first day of free agency. Many of these players have options that will return them to their current team, but some of them are unrestricted free agents.

Unlike other leagues, the first day of MLB free agency doesn't usually see the majority of players signed. Because of the lack of a salary cap, MLB free agents don't need to sign right away. Free agency is a marathon, not a sprint, and some of these players won't be signed for months. Regardless, there is tons of talent that will hit the open market. Here are the potential free agents for the 2023-24 offseason.

2023-24 MLB free agents

Catcher: Yasmani Grandal, Omar Narvaez (player option), Yan Gomes (club option), Mitch Garver, Gary Sanchez.

First Base: Max Muncy (club option), Joey Votto (club option), Josh Bell (player option), Rhys Hoskins, C.J. Cron, Ji-Man Choi.

Second Base: Kolten Wong, Adam Frazier, Whit Merrifield (mutual option).

Third Base: Matt Chapman, Josh Donaldson (mutual option), Justin Turner (player option), Gio Urshela.

Shortstop: Javier Biaz (opt-out), Brandon Crawford, Amed Rosario, Tim Anderson (club option), Enrique Hernandez.

Outfield: Michael Conforto (player option), Cody Bellinger (mutual option), Joc Pederson, A.J. Pollock, Teoscar Hernandez, Hunter Renfroe, Randal Grichuk, Max Kepler (club option), Adam Duvall, Harrison Bader, Robbie Grossman, Wil Myers, Isiah Kiner-Falefa Joey Gallo, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Jorge Soler (player option), Carlos Santana, J.D. Martinez.

Starting Pitcher: Shohei Ohtani, Clayton Kershaw, Marcus Stroman (player option), Hyun-Jin Ryu, Martin Perez, Charlie Morton (club option), Julio Urias, Kyle Hendricks (club option), Noah Syndergaard, Zach Greinke, Mike Clevinger (mutual option), Aaron Nola, Lucas Giolito, Blake Snell, Sonny Gray, Luis Severino, Kyle Gibson, Jordan Montgomery, Michael Lorenzen, Jake Odorizzi, Seth Lugo (player option).

Relief Pitcher: Josh Hader, Liam Hendriks (club option), Craig Kimbrel, Corey Kluber (club option), David Robertson, Shintaro Fujinami, Reynaldo Lopez, Aroldis Chapman, Matt Barnes (club option), Joe Kelly (club option), Keynan Middleton, Brad Hand (mutual option), Brent Suter, Will Smith.

Free agency storylines

The headliner of the 2023-24 MLB free agent class is the two-way megastar Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese product is in his prime and will look to break Aaron Judge's record-setting deal from last offseason. The only thing holding the biggest name in the MLB back is the fact that he tore his UCL and had elbow surgery on his throwing arm for the second time in his career.

Ohtani is able to hit despite the injury, and he should be able to return to pitching in 2025, but it still makes his future as a pitcher a little murkier. A big part of the appeal with Ohtani was the fact that he was elite both on offense and as a pitcher. The Japanese star will receive a massive contract regardless, but it will be interesting to see how teams view his pitching future, and therefore, it will be interesting to see if he will lose fiscal value because of the injury.

Ohtani, along with his fellow pitchers, make up the deepest position group in the class. There are some older players like Clayton Kershaw and Zach Greinke, who still may have some gas left in the tank. At the same time, some of the best pitchers in the game, like Blake Snell and Josh Hader – both currently members of the San Diego Padres – are set to become free agents.

Many of the intriguing bats may never hit the open market because of club options. Still, names like Joc Pederson, Matt Chapman, and Teoscar Hernandez are sure to draw a lot of interest.

A team like the Colorado Rockies have already gone to work ensuring their stars won't hit the open market. Charlie Blackmon and German Marquez were both at risk to walk in free agency, but the Rockies gave both players new contracts to ensure they will play in purple and black in 2024.

No matter what positions your team needs to add in the offseason, the 2023-24 MLB free agent class will be a fun one.