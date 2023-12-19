Can the Padres seal the deal with Yuki Matsui?

The San Diego Padres are continuing to make moves to improve their roster amid MLB Free Agency. San Diego made a blockbuster move by trading Juan Soto in exchange for several pitchers. The Padres are now closing in on a deal with coveted relief pitcher Yuki Matsui.

The Padres continue to come close to an agreement with Yuki Matsui

San Diego has reportedly offered Matsui a contract, per Jon Morosi. The left-handed pitcher would be a great addition to a Padres team looking for someone who can close.

Matsui is coming off a career-high 39 saves with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in 2023. The 28-year-old is a five-time NPB All-Star and boasts a 2.43 ERA during his time with the Golden Eagles. Moreover, Matsui is likely looking for a competitive team with postseason aspirations. The Padres fit the bill.

San Diego comes off an 82-80 season. The Padres failed to make the 2023 MLB Playoffs. However, the team was able to make the National League Championship Series in 2022. Of course, the team could not have done it without Juan Soto, but the foundation Soto helped establish will continue to thrive.

New manager Mike Shildt is determined to help the Padres achieve their potential as they reconstruct their roster. With Blake Snell likely on the move, Yuki Matsui would be a great addition. The question is, were the terms of the contract offered by the Padres likable to Matsui?

The experienced pitcher will surely evaluate all of his options, but San Diego must believe they have a good chance. Fans eagerly await Matsui's decision as MLB Free Agency continues.