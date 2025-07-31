The San Diego Padres picked up Mason Miller ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Thursday. It could be the biggest deal of deadline day that changes the National League playoff race and the future of San Diego's bullpen. Miller is not a free agent until 2030, meaning San Diego had to give up a lot to land him. Was their top prospect too much to pay? Or did the Padres swindle the A's?

Miller burst onto the scene in 2024, making the All-Star Game and finishing fourth in Rookie of the Year voting as the closer of the Athletics. Even as the season toiled away, Miller gave the Oakland fans a show as they closed out the stadium. In Sacramento, Miller has struggled at a hitter-friendly park. He has a .642 OPS against at home, compared to a .491 on the road. The Padres are betting on his velocity and their coaching to make him a premier closer in the National League.

The Padres made a big trade for a closer last year. They gave up three of their top ten prospects to land Tanner Scott from the Miami Marlins. But he was a free agent after the season, which landed him with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. While Robert Suarez has been solid this year, San Diego was still looking to add heat to the bullpen. They paid up again but did not make the same mistake. Miller is under team control for multiple years.

The Padres need to keep up with the Dodgers to compete for the NL West for years to come. Putting together a shutdown bullpen is one way to start that process.

Padres grade: A-

The Athletics sell high to build for the future

There were rumors ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline that the Athletics could trade Mason Miller. They had a Rookie of the Year candidate, but moving cities meant they were not looking to contend. His value was probably higher then, but the A's understandably did not want to move him. Now, they get the No. 3 prospect in baseball for their closer, along with three pitchers.

The Athletics have struggled this year, partly because their pitching has been disastrous at home. Sutter Health Park in Sacramento is not keeping homers in, which has led to some high scores and big losses. Bringing in three pitchers to flood their prospect pipeline with arms is what they needed to do at this deadline.

The Athletics have two more Rookie of the Year candidates on their roster this year in Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson. Building for the future is what they should do, especially with some solid building blocks. Adding Leo De Vries to that group in the future could make the Vegas Athletics a powerhouse by the time that is a thing.

Trading your most valuable asset is a tough move to make at the MLB trade deadline. But the Athletics should be building for Vegas, which is exactly what this trade points to.

Athletics grade: A