The San Diego Padres made a big splash at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. In a package that including one of the league's top prospects, the Padres brought in Athletics reliever Mason Miller. The trade caught many people by surprise, and most were happy for the former All-Star. However, former MLB pitcher Joba Chamberlain had a unique perspective on the deal.

Miller is one of the more intriguing young pitchers in the entire league. His 2o saves on the season have him just outside of the top ten. However, rumors about Miller becoming a starting pitcher got louder as trade talks involving him occurred. Now, the Padres have almost no time to decide whether or not to shift him to their rotation or trade away Robert Suarez.

San Diego has had success with relievers transitioning into a starting role. When the Padres received Michael King in a package for Juan Soto from the New York Yankees, he was a closer. Now, he is one of MLB's best starters when healthy. San Diego could believe that a similar transformation could be possible with Miller.

Regardless of what his role is, Chamberlain believes that the young star is excited to pitch in meaningful games.

“I’d be harder than a diamond in an ice storm if i was him,” Chamberlain said about Miller.

Both Miller and J.P. Sears join a pitching staff looking to contend in the National League West. Ahead of their weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Padres trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by three games. However, San Diego has won five straight games to close the gap. The Padres share the league's longest active winning streak with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 2024, San Diego came as close as anyone to taking down the Dodgers in the playoffs. However, their pitching let them down in big spots. With Miller now in the fold, the Padres hope that their bullpen can help them keep up with Los Angeles' star-studded roster. San Diego might not be done making moves, but adding Miller is a big plus for a team with championship aspirations.