As the MLB trade deadline nears, the San Diego Padres remain active in discussions. However, a recent pivot in strategy could drastically alter their outfield plans. According to multiple sources, the Padres’ pursuit of Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan has hit a significant roadblock. That’s partly due to their simultaneous chase of elite reliever Mason Miller from the Athletics.

The Guardians reportedly asked for top shortstop prospect Leo De Vries, along with additional assets, in exchange for Kwan, according to Dennis Lin. The Padres have the farm depth to explore bold moves. However, giving up De Vries in a Kwan package might not fit with their broader deadline blueprint. With Mason Miller commanding a similarly steep price, San Diego appears reluctant to deplete its top-tier prospects on multiple fronts.

Miller, one of the most coveted bullpen arms on the market, could immediately solidify the Padres’ high-leverage relief corps. If San Diego trades De Vries or another elite piece to the Athletics, that likely takes them out of the running for Kwan. His contract control and elite on-base skills make him one of the most valuable outfielders available.

As Jon Heyman reported, if the Padres can't land Steven Kwan, they’ll likely shift focus to alternative outfield targets like Ramon Laureano or Luis Robert Jr. While both bring upside, neither offers the contact consistency or defensive excellence of Kwan, making the potential fallout from the Miller pursuit even more impactful.

Ultimately, the Padres’ MLB trade deadline decisions hinge on how much prospect capital they’re willing to spend, and where. With a postseason spot still within reach, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller faces a classic dilemma: go all-in on bullpen dominance or shore up the lineup with a game-changing bat. One move may come at the expense of the other, and with the deadline clock ticking, San Diego must decide fast.

