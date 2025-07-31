After the San Diego Padres traded for Mason Miller, a relief pitcher from the Athletics, it seems that the team is not done making an impact at the trade deadline, which officially ends at 6 p.m. (EST). As the Padres will continue to be in rumors around the trade deadline, there have been conflicting reports on such players as Dylan Cease and Robert Suarez.

The first comes from Buster Olney of ESPN, who said that because San Diego has acquired Miller from the Athletics, it is “likely” that Cease and Suarez are to be dealt.

“Sources: Robert Suarez and Dylan Cease likely to be on the move now that the Padres have landed Mason Miller and J.P. Sears,” Olney wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

However, Bob Nightengale of USA Today would have a different angle on the report, saying that the team has “no plans” to trade the closer in Suarez, who has an MLB-leading 30 saves with 47 strikeouts and a 3.43 ERA. Also, Nightengale mentions how Cease would also be kept on the team.

“The Padres have no plans to trade closer Robert Suarez, giving them the best bullpen in baseball,” Nightengale wrote on X. “They also may keep starter Dylan Cease, after all, with J.P. Sears giving them plenty of depth. Once again, the Padres are all-in.”

Cease is in the midst of his second season with San Diego, where the 29-year-old currently sports a 4.79 ERA to go along with 153 strikeouts (fifth in the MLB), and a 3-10 record.

Luis Robert Jr. is one of many big names that the Padres are after

While the baseball world grades the Padres' trade for Miller, the team is also involved in other moves, like with Boston Red Sox star Jarren Duran. Per Olney, San Diego has “had extensive talks” with the Red Sox for Duran, though the team keeps declining, and also about Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan.

Olney would go as far as to write that the expectation around the league says that San Diego will “land one of these two by day's end.”

“The Padres have had extensive talks with the Red Sox about Jarren Duran — the Red Sox keep saying no — and with the Guardians about Steven Kwan,” Olney wrote. “Some rival execs fully expect the Padres to land one of these two by day's end.”

Plus, the Padres' name is also in the sweepstakes for Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr., though they are one of many that are in the running, per Mark Feinsand.

“Luis Robert Jr. is one of the main trade candidates to watch today,” Feinsand wrote. “The Mets and Phillies remain in the mix to some extent, but according to a source, the Padres have emerged as the team to watch. San Diego seems motivated to add an outfielder today.”

It remains to be seen how different San Diego will look after the trade deadline.