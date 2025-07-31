We are now just hours away from the MLB Trade Deadline, and the time between now and 6:00 ET will be filled with trading chaos across Major League Baseball. Last-minute trades are going to be coming in all day, and the San Diego Padres are a team that could potentially get in on the action. Trade rumors have been floating around Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. for a while now, and San Diego could snatch him up right before the deadline.

Luis Robert Jr. has been trending in the wrong direction during recent years, but everyone around the baseball world has seen what he is capable of. He has had some impressive seasons in Chicago, and he could be a good fit for the Padres.

“Luis Robert Jr. is one of the main trade candidates to watch today,” Mark Feinsand said in a post. “The Mets and Phillies remain in the mix to some extent, but according to a source, the Padres have emerged as the team to watch. San Diego seems motivated to add an outfielder today.”

So far this season, Robert Jr. is hitting .213 with a .653 OPS. He has 11 homers and 43 RBIs on the year. Robert Jr. isn't playing his best, but is a change of scenery what he needs to get back to where he once was? For three seasons between 2021-2023, Robert Jr. was fantastic at the plate as he hit over .260 during all of those years. He even finished the year hitting .338 in 2021, but that was only with 68 games played.

We know that Luis Robert Jr. is capable of being a very good player, but injuries have certainly changed things for him during the past few seasons. It has been hard for the White Sox to keep him on the field, and he has struggled when he can play. There is a decent chance that he lands with a new team at some point on Thursday, and the Padres could be that team.