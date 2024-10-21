Following the San Diego Padres NLDS run, they're in discussions to possibly extend manager Mike Shildt's contract. General Manager A.J. Preller spoke to 97.3 The Fan about how those conversations are going.

“We just started those conversations in terms of myself,” Preller said. “I think again we talk about getting people with ability and then having stability and rewarding people that perform. From our standpoint, you know, that's gonna be something that we look to do here throughout the next couple of weeks.



To try to see if we can line up with Mike and the coaching staff, and have a group that's shown that they can get results. (Mike) did a good job with this group and the staff is making sure that people feel rewarded. We have some people that are together in that area (from a coaching standpoint) that are able to come back, build, and grow on what we did this year.”

How did Mike Shildt help the Padres reach the NLDS?

The Padres were in the thick of the playoff hunt entering September. After going 16-8 and securing a National League Wild Card spot, they made the most of it. After sweeping the Atlanta Braves, they took on the current NL Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and lost in five games. Shildt helped manifest a culture of grit, toughness, and camaraderie.

With a talented roster of Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr, and Jackson Merrill, the potential was there. After Bob Melvin's underwhelming two seasons, Shildt brought his style. Much of the issue came from overcomplicating the game. The talent was clear as day. For Shildt, it was about establishing the culture, character, and overall team morale.

Luckily, the Padres made it back to the playoffs and knocked off the red-hot Arizona Diamondbacks for the top Wild Card spot. Despite the loss, it was a step in the right direction. After all, San Diego won 93 games and still only had a Wild Card position, showing the talent within the NL.

Preller knows there's more work to be done before any agreement is reached.

“Starting those conversations, that's what the off-season is for but the motivation is there to try to see if we can line up,” Preller said. “I know from Mike's standpoint, he enjoys it here, wants to be here. But I know his focus also is just to get better. I think he has a lot of trust and faith that things from an organization standpoint that we'll figure some things out there.”

The Padres will look to climb back to the top of the NL West in the 2025 season, either with or without Shildt as the skipper.