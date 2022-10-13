‘That was pretty gnarly’: Manny Machado reacts to ‘good luck’ goose after Padres beat Dodgers

The San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of their NLDS matchup with the help of a goose. Well, at least Padres star Manny Machado thinks so.

A goose made its way onto the field at Dodger Stadium in the eighth inning as the Padres led. They would hold onto he lead against their divisional foe. San Diego held onto the lead and evened up the series at one game apiece. According to Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star, Machado thinks it was a good luck charm.

“That was pretty gnarly there, huh?” Machado said after the Padres’ win, via The Kansas City Star. “He didn’t want to go anywhere. I think he was hurt when he landed, so I kind of didn’t like seeing that. I guess it was good luck for us.”

Manny Machado had two hits and two RBI as the Padres lit up Clayton Kershaw. Jake Cronenworth also had a pair of runs batted in, including a home run. It was a huge win for San Diego after dropping Game 1.

Coincidentally, Padres closer Josh Hader became the first player to record a save lasting more than an inning in a postseason game since Goose Gossage, who did so in the 1984 season. It was a huge night for the squad overall as the series now turns to San Diego for the next two games. The Dodgers are the best team in baseball but this Padres team is showing a level of determination that could give the World Series favorites some trouble.