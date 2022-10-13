Josh Hader matches Goose Gossage’s 1984 feat in Padres NLDS-tying win vs. Dodgers

The San Diego Padres entered Game 2 of their National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers facing history. The Padres have lost all six series against the Dodgers this season. They were outscored 109-49 in their 19 meetings. They had never beaten the Dodgers in a playoff game, losing all four games in their history. They were up against one of the greatest pitchers in MLB history in Clayton Kershaw.

None of that matters any longer as San Diego bounced back to even the series, 5-3. Padres closer Josh Hader entered the game with two outs in the 8th inning. He pitched very well and closed out the win. In the process, he became the first Padres pitcher to record a four-out save since Goose Gossage back in the 1984 NLCS.

Josh Hader became the first Padres player to record a postseason save of more than one inning since Goose Gossage in the 1984 NLCS. Fitting. H/T @AJCassavell pic.twitter.com/imm2UEI358 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 13, 2022

Coincidentally, or maybe not, there was a stray goose on the field during the game Wednesday. It was equally stubborn as the Hall of Fame pitcher too, refusing to leave the field.

Hader looked sharp in closing out the Dodgers. After getting the final out of the 8th, the Dodgers had the top of their lineup for the final frame. The Padres closer got Mookie Betts and Trea Turner to fly out. Freddie Freeman doubled off the wall, but Hader got Will Smith to fly out to end the game.

Hader appears to have put his well publicized struggles behind him. Upon the trade to the Padres, Hader went from being an elite closer to a pitcher that couldn’t get an out. But over the final month of the season, he got back to dominating. You could sense it on the mound Tuesday. He consistently reared back and fired 99 MPH fastballs by hitters.

The Padres bullpen has been the difference in this series thus far.