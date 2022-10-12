‘Touch my wherever’: Yu Darvish down for umpires’ touch after Joe Musgrove incident

Ahead of the San Diego Padres’ MLB playoffs showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, Yu Darvish opened up about the Joe Musgrove incident and how he would react if he’s put in the same situation as his teammate.

Darvish got brutally honest in his response, though, emphasizing that he has nothing to hide and would have no problem if the umpires were to come out and check his body for foreign substances.

“Anybody can come up and touch my ears, touch my nose, touch my wherever,” the Padres vet said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

For those who missed it, Joe Musgrove found himself in the said situation that Yu Darvish was describing during Game 3 of their Wild Card series with the New York Mets. After a dominant start where he was nearly untouchable, Musgrove ended up getting inspected for foreign substances.

Mets manager Buck Showalter demanded the inspection to the umpires, perhaps smelling something fishy over the dominant stretch or simply making the move to take Musgrove off his rhythm. The umpires proceeded to check Musgrove’s fingertips and ears in what has since become a viral moment.

While it’s hard to imagine the Dodgers doing the same thing against the Padres, it’s hard to rule out anything in the MLB playoffs, especially in a stage so crucial like the division series. Yu Darvish is set to start Game 2 of the NLDS, and if he pulls off a similar hot streak like Musgrove, who’s saying he won’t get the same treatment?