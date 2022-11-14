Published November 14, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

When Paige Bueckers heard the news she wouldn’t be suiting up for UConn on the court this year, she couldn’t believe. In an interview on Nov. 7 that resurfaced yesterday, the 2021 national freshman of the year described her emotions of that reality setting over the next week.

Every athlete who has experienced a season-ending injury can relate to the emotions ⁦@paigebueckers1⁩ felt after tearing her ACL. (From 11/7/22 interview.) pic.twitter.com/qH91TaG1v1 — Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) November 14, 2022

“It was just shock,” Bueckers started off. “The first week or so after my surgery, I started to assess it and be like, ‘every day is a step closer to playing basketball again.’ That first week was awful. I had anxiety, I couldn’t sleep at night, I would have panic attacks…because I didn’t believe it was real. I felt like I was in a dream or a simulation. I would have to pinch myself sometimes just because I couldn’t really believe it.

“When the news came out, everybody was texting me and I had to own it. From there on out and [after] the surgery, I think I really started to process it.”

Bueckers was ruled out for the season after tearing her ACL in a pickup basketball game. She received support from her teammates, many of whom had dealt with the same injury during their tome at UConn.

“I knew it was bad. I felt a pop. I’m not really sure if I heard it, but I felt it for sure,” Bueckers said at the time. “I knew something was wrong.”

“I’m walking right now so I’m like ‘Why can’t I play?’ I’m trying to be back as soon as I can,” Bueckers said. “But them just telling me that it’s going to be a long process and a long journey and just sort of asking them how it went for them and what could they start doing and just the different perspectives and in different ways that they went about it, I’m just trying to learn more so I can be better in my process.”

UConn also lost freshman Ice Brady for the season but has started off 2-0 to start the year.