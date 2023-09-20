The Carolina Panthers used the first pick in the NFL Draft to select Bryce Young, thus making him their franchise quarterback. They may be without him just three games into his first season.

Yound did not practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, according to Cameron Wolfe. Panthers head coach Frank Reich said that it is unclear if the rookie QB will play on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Young and the Panthers are 0-2 with division losses to the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. Young has the 31st-ranked passer rating in the league out of 32 quarterbacks.

The rookie was checked out by trainers after the game last weekend. He'll be re-evaluated tomorrow after missing Wednesday's practice. That prognosis will determine whether he plays on Sunday or not.

The Panthers lost a close one to the Saints on Monday night but did not look great. Young threw for 153 yards and a touchdown while adding 34 rushing yards in the loss. Both the passing and rushing yards were better than Week 1, only slightly.

If Bryce Young can’t play on Sunday, Andy Dalton is in line to start for the Panthers. Dalton played one snap against the Saints, though he did not throw a pass. He started 14 games for the Saints last year, going 6-8 with 18 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Panthers also signed Jake Luton to the practice squad. Luton made three starts for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. He bounced around four different teams before landing with the Panthers and is now back with Carolina after being released in August.

If Bryce Young doesn’t suit up, Luton would likely be Dalton's backup for the Panthers.