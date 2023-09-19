The Carolina Panthers basically handed over the keys to the franchise to rookie quarterback Bryce Young from day one, a huge show of trust in the 22-year old's ability to lead a team that finished 7-10 last season to greater heights. But so far, it hasn't been the easiest transition to the NFL for Young. The first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft had yet another lackluster outing as the Panthers fell to 0-2 following their 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Young tallied a measly 153 yards on 33 passing attempts (22 completed), which was “good” for an average of around 4.63 per attempt. While that isn't a promising performance by any means, it was actually an improvement over his debut start for the Panthers, a game in which he mustered a mere 3.84 yards per attempt (146 yards on 38 passes).

Following those two shaky outings, Bryce Young's start to his NFL career would go down in the history books as one of the worst. Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Panthers QB's average of 4.2 yards per passing attempt through his first two games is the third-worst in NFL history (minimum 50 attempts).

The only two players who have mustered a worse two-game start to their careers are Billy Joe Tolliver and Kyle Boller, quarterbacks who averaged 4.0 and 3.8 yards per attempt during that span. Being in this company does not exactly bode well for the Panthers QB's career.

Tolliver ended up playing just 79 games in his career (starting 47 of them), spending a considerable amount of time as a backup in the mid-1990s. Meanwhile, Boller was a starter for the Baltimore Ravens for the greater part of five seasons; after his spell with the Ravens, Boller only had three seasons left in his career before crashing out of the league.

The thing is, those two players do not have the pressure to perform that the Panthers QB has. Bryce Young's draft pedigree doesn't even come close to comparing to the two, even though Kyle Boller was a first-round pick himself (19th overall). But at this point, it's too early to sound the alarm bells even if it looks like it's going to take a while for Young to learn the ropes of how to be an effective QB in the NFL.