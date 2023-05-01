A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Florida Panthers have done it. They are moving on to the second round of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs after showing the Boston Bruins the door following a 4-3 win on the road in Game 7 of this first-round matchup Sunday night. And it likely would not have been possible without the performance of Brandon Montour, who nearly sent his wife into labor with a clutch goal in the third period.

“Literally just got out of the hospital for pre term labor this week. And this guy is trying to send me back 🤯🤯🤯,” Brandon Montour’s wife shared via Instagram Stories after the Panthers defenseman score his second goal of the contest with just a minute remaining in regulation, and one that sent the game to overtime.

Brandon Montour also put the Panthers on the board first when he scored on the power play in the opening period. He scored just 16 goals back in the regular season but ended up with five in only the first round of the playoffs.

Thanks to Montour’s game-tying goal, the Panthers were able to deliver the knockout blow to the Bruins in overtime when Carter Verhaeghe netted the series-winner off the assists from Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk.

The Panthers were down 3-1 in the series but did not ever lose sight of their goal to take down the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins. With their series win, the Panthers have arranged a date with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.