My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Boston Bruins are looking to avoid a complete meltdown in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers after throwing away their two-game series lead with losses in Games 5 & 6. The Bruins two most recent losses have raised some big questions surrounding the team, but easily the biggest one revolves around who will be their starting goalie in their do-or-die Game 7.

Linus Ullmark has gotten the start in each of the first six games so far, but he hasn’t been very good in Boston’s past two losses, and calls for Jeremy Swayman to get the nod with the season on the line are increasing. But the problem is that Swayman has played just three minutes and 11 seconds so far in this series. Boston’s head coach Jim Montgomery has refused to reveal if there are any changes in the B’s lineup since Game 6, but the team’s pre-game practice could be an indication of some of the changes they are looking to make for this game.

Via Steve Conroy:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Montgomery wouldn’t give his lineup changes, but Swayman was the first goalie off and Foligno stayed out on the ice late. Clifton was also out late. Take it for what you will.”

Montgomery is keeping his cards close to his chest, and this certainly isn’t a confirmation, but it seems as if Swayman could be trending towards starting Game 7 in goal, while Nick Foligno and Connor Clifton could be the healthy scratches as well. Still, it doesn’t look like Montgomery is intent on providing answers until he has to, so it will be worth keeping an eye out for updates on Boston’s Game 7 personnel throughout the afternoon.