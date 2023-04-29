Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Florida Panthers will meet the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the first-round series, with the winner advancing to the second round. We are in Beantown, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Panthers-Bruins Game 7 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Panthers defeated the Bruins 7-5 in Game 6 of the first-round series to extend it to a pivotal Game 7. Significantly, this game started off when Brandon Montour struck with a powerplay goal off a one-timer to make it 1-0 Florida. The Bruins struck back when Tyler Bertuzzi tied it with a powerplay goal off a rebound. Then, Matthew Tkachuk fired back with a goal to put the Panthers back ahead. David Pastrnak delivered the goal of the playoffs when he delivered a filthy between-the-legs reverse shot to glide the puck into the net and tie the game.

But Aleksander Barkov blasted a shot off the feed from Anthony Duclair to put the Panthers back up 3-2. Then, Bertuzzi scored again as he slapped a pass into the net to make it 3-3. Pastrnak gave the Bruins the lead with a shot off a backhand pass from Bertuzzi. Next, the Panthers tied it off a Zac Daple goal before Jake DeBrusk gave the Bruins the lead again.

But Tkachuk double-jammed the puck into the net to make it 5-5. Next, Eetu Luostarinen became a hero when he timed his shot perfectly and blasted it past the coverage to make it 6-5 Panthers. Sam Reinhart delivered an empty netter to solidify the win and send this series to a deciding seventh game.

The Panthers are 1-1 in their Game 7 history. Additionally, they won their only Game 7 road game. The Bruins are 15-14 in Game 7. Also, they are 14-9 in Game 7 home games.

Here are the Panthers-Bruins Game 7 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Panthers-Bruins Game 7 Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-134)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Panthers vs. Bruins Game 7

TV: TNT, CBC, TVAS and NESN

Stream: NHL

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers were dead in the water after Game 4. Then, their offense sprang to life, and their goaltending improved. They have a chance to stun the team with the best regular-season record of all time.

Barkov has one goal and four assists. Likewise, Tkachuk has five goals and five assists. Reinhart has three goals and one assists. Ultimately, these three have powered the Panthers over the last few games. They also have helped engineer a powerplay that has converted on 23.5 percent of their opportunities against a penalty kill that was the best in the NHL this season. Furthermore, they went 2 for 4 on the powerplay. But they also allowed three powerplay goals.

Sergei Bobrovsky has reclaimed the starter’s crease. Significantly, he has made strides despite inconsistent play. Bobrovsky is 2-1 with a goals-against average of 4.40 with a save percentage of .883.

The Panthers will cover the spread if they continue to get opportunities on the powerplay. However, they must cut down on the penalties.

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

The Bruins are attempting to avoid a collapse. Thus, they look to bounce back from two bad games. The Bruins had a historic season but need to quickly regroup and get going in Game 7.

Pastrnak has four goals in this series. Likewise, Brad Marchand has four goals and six assists. Bertuzzi has four goals and five assists. Additionally, DeBrusk has four goals and two assists. The Bruins have successfully converted 39.1 percent of their powerplay chances. Also, they have killed 76.5 percent of their penalty kills. The offense has continued to hum, but they need to play defense.

Linus Ullmark had a great season. However, it has not been so smooth in the playoffs. Ullmark is 3-3 with a goals-against average of 3.33 with a save percentage of .896. Now, Ullmark must improve to give the Bruins a chance to advance.

The Bruins will cover the spread and win the series if they can score early. Next, they must avoid taking penalties. Ullmark must regain his regular-season form to give the Bruins the best chance to succeed.

Final Panthers-Bruins Game 7 Prediction & Pick

The Bruins have a history of collapsing in the playoffs after a strong regular season. Therefore, expect this game to go down to the wire. The Bruins might win this pivotal Game 7. However, do not expect them to dominate the Panthers. This game will go down to the wire, with a winner coming out late.

Final Panthers-Bruins Game 7 Prediction & Pick: Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-134)