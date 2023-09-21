It looks like the Carolina Panthers may be starting Andy Dalton versus the Seattle Seahawks this week after Bryce Young didn't practice Thursday as he continues to deal with an ankle injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

For a second straight day, Panthers’ rookie QB Bryce Young will not practice due to his ankle injury. Panthers’ QB Andy Dalton is now tracking to start Sunday at Seattle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2023

Bryce Young sustained the injury on Monday Night Football versus the Saints, but still finished the game. There is no timetable on when he will to return, but it doesn't look like he'll be ready to come back in time for the Seahawks game after missing the past couple days of practice.

Panthers running back Miles Sanders, linebackers Justin Houston, and Brian Burns also have their status up in the air for Week 3 as they deal with injuries.

The first two weeks of Young's rookie season have gotten off to a rocky start to say the least. Not only has Young led the Panthers to an 0-2 start, but now he is dealing with an ankle injury. Through two games Young has looked like a rookie, especially when he threw two interceptions to Falcons safety Jessie Bates III in Week 1 versus the Falcons.

Though the Panthers are generally depleted at marquee talent, particularly on offense, Andy Dalton should comfortably fill in for Young if needed. After nine seasons with the Bengals and five consecutive playoff appearances, Dalton has become a stable backup in the NFL. The Red Rifle started 14 games for the Saints last season and went 6-8 while completing 66.7% of his passes with a 95.2 passer rating, the second best passer rating of his entire career. Even with his experience it will be hard for Dalton to upset the Seahawks, but he should at least them competitive.