Two games into his NFL career, Bryce Young is still looking for his first win. The Carolina Panthers' hopeful franchise QB showed some improvement between Weeks 1 and 2 but not enough to change the outcome.

In Young's home debut, the Panthers lost 20-17 to the New Orleans Saints. He completed 22 of his 33 pass attempts for 153 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 34 of his own. He did also throw an interception and lose a fumble and while he did lead a long drive capped off with a touchdown and two-point conversion to keep Carolina's hopes alive, the team's drives up until that point were not spectacular. His failure to push the ball downfield is historically bad so far.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich didn’t lay the blame squarely at Young's feet. He said that Young did some things well and that it's on everyone to get better, according to Augusta Stone of the team website.