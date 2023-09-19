Two games into his NFL career, Bryce Young is still looking for his first win. The Carolina Panthers' hopeful franchise QB showed some improvement between Weeks 1 and 2 but not enough to change the outcome.
In Young's home debut, the Panthers lost 20-17 to the New Orleans Saints. He completed 22 of his 33 pass attempts for 153 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 34 of his own. He did also throw an interception and lose a fumble and while he did lead a long drive capped off with a touchdown and two-point conversion to keep Carolina's hopes alive, the team's drives up until that point were not spectacular. His failure to push the ball downfield is historically bad so far.
Panthers head coach Frank Reich didn’t lay the blame squarely at Young's feet. He said that Young did some things well and that it's on everyone to get better, according to Augusta Stone of the team website.
“Our struggle on offense – it's not one person,” Reich said, per the Panthers website. “I will look at the film, but I thought Bryce still did some really positive things, made some plays with his feet, made some good decisions, made good throws, showed plenty of things that we want to see. So I was encouraged by that. I know how hard it is to play that position. I've been around it a long time. And I know how dependent it is on everything. So we've all got to get better. Everybody's got to get better – coaches and players. So that's the way we work through it.”
Young, of course, is looking to become the best player he can be for the Panthers. Learning from his mistakes is the most important thing right now. Carolina's roster isn’t the best, so competing for the playoffs this season is a longshot regardless of how good Young can be. The rookie is confident that they will be able to put it all together eventually.
“Obviously, we're not where we need to be right now,” Young said, via the Panthers website. “But there's no loss of confidence, no loss of faith in the locker room. I'm grateful to be a part of this team. I believe in the team. I believe in the coaching staff – feel like we have what it takes. We just have to execute and do a better job of putting it together.”
The Panthers will have a tough matchup in Week 3 when they hit the road to face the Seattle Seahawks.