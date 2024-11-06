Carolina Panthers rookie running back Jonathan Brooks is set to join the 53-man roster, head coach Dave Canales announced Wednesday, per ESPN’s Field Yates. The move adds a new offensive option to the Panthers as they prepare for their Week 10 matchup in Frankfurt, Germany, against a fellow 2-7 team, the New York Giants. However, Canales did not confirm whether Brooks would make his NFL debut in the international showdown.

Brooks, 21, was selected with the 46th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft following a strong collegiate career at the University of Texas. Before joining the Panthers, the promising young talent suffered an ACL injury that placed him on injured reserve, delaying his start in the league. Despite the setback, Brooks’ potential as an offensive weapon has generated anticipation within the organization, and his activation marks a significant step in his recovery and entry into professional play.

Panthers activate Jonathan Brooks, will start Bryce Young in Week 10 matchup against Giants

For Carolina, currently sitting at 2-7, Brooks’ addition could provide a much-needed boost to an offense searching for consistency amid a challenging season. The Panthers are eager to find a spark on the offensive side of the ball, hoping that Brooks' activation will contribute to building momentum following their narrow 23-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Canales also confirmed that Bryce Young will return as the starting quarterback this week. The No. 1 overall pick faced an early setback when he was benched after Week 2 in favor of veteran Andy Dalton. However, Dalton sustained a thumb injury, sidelining him for the past two games and clearing the path for Young to reclaim the starting role. Young led the Panthers to a narrow win over the Saints in Week 9, and Canales is expected to give him another chance to help the team build momentum.

With Brooks now on the active roster and Young resuming his starting role, the Panthers aim to refine their offensive strategy as they face a Giants team also looking to turn their season around.