The Florida Panthers have struck again at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. Florida has acquired veteran forward Kyle Okposo from the Buffalo Sabres, according to Elliotte Friedman. Buffalo is acquiring defenseman Calle Sjalin and a seventh-round draft pick in return for their captain.
This move comes after Florida acquired Vladimir Tarasenko on Wednesday. The Panthers are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Florida is loading up for a potential return to the Stanley Cup Final. This is a developing story, so stay tuned.