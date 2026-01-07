The Florida Panthers are coming off a 4-1 loss on the road at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, but that's not the only concern for the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

Panthers star and veteran forward Brad Marchand was not able to finish the meeting with the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, due to an apparent injury. Marchand missed the entire third period of the contest following a hit late in the second frame.

Florida head coach Paul Maurice said after the loss that the 37-year-old Marchand has been “dealing with something,” but did not disclose the exact nature of the injury.

“He's been dealing with something,” Maurice said of the Panthers star's status (h/t the NHL's official website).

“It just got the point we didn't want to make it worse. We're a little sensitive about injuries here now, and do our best to keep guys healthy, so that was a coach's decision.”

Injuries have been a headache in the 2025-26 NHL season for the Panthers, and Marchand's injury adds to the team's woes in that front. Florida is already missing the likes of Aleksander Barkov, Seth Jones and Matthew Tkachuk, and potentially missing Marchand for multiple games would hurt the Panthers, particularly on offense.

Marchand is tied with Sam Reinhart for the lead in goals among Panthers players, as both have 23, thus far in the campaign. He is also leading the team in assists (23) and points (46).

Up next for the Panthers (22-17-3) is a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, on Thursday.