The Florida Panthers and New York Rangers are currently battling it out in the 2026 Winter Classic. The NHL's marquee outdoor contest is making its southernmost voyage this year. And it's sure to be a quality game between two teams hunting for the postseason. Unfortunately, Florida may be without defenseman Seth Jones.

Jones was seen leaving the ice at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. It's unclear at this time why the Panthers defenseman left the ice. Nonethless, he went down one of the dugouts, heading toward the locker room. With Jones out, Aaron Ekblad and Jeff Petry appear to have moved up in the defensive pairings.

Seth Jones heading to the room… pic.twitter.com/89zplx3rzi — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) January 3, 2026

Jones plays a rather significant role on this Panthers team. He is a top-four defenseman, contributing at both ends of the ice for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. This year, Jones has played 40 games, including the Winter Classic. He has six goals and 24 points for the Panthers in those games.

The veteran defenseman joined the Panthers last season at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. The Panthers sent goaltender Spencer Knight and a 2026 first-round pick in exchange for Jones. This trade helped Florida win its second Stanley Cup in a row back in June.

This is a developing story. More to come.