The Florida Panthers have bounced back from a sluggish start to the season to join the Eastern Conference playoff race. They have done it without key players due to injury, including their captain. According to David Dwork of The Hockey News, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov has resumed skating after suffering an ACL injury in training camp.

“The 30-year-old Finnish superstar was given the green light to begin skating, and he’s been on the ice a handful of times at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale, THN Florida has learned,” Drwork reported. “There is still a long road of rehab ahead of Barkov as he works his way toward playing meaningful hockey again, but getting back on the ice and continuing to build up the strength in and around his surgically repaired knee is a big step in the right direction.”

The Panthers are preparing to host the Winter Classic on Friday, likely without Barkov or Matthew Tkachuk. Both forwards have been key to their consecutive Stanley Cup titles. There was an adjustment to playing without them, which was not aided by Sam Bennett's struggles. But now, they have some injury momentum back.

Barkov has not been placed on season-ending injured reserve because the Panthers believe he could make a playoff return. As they look to win a third consecutive title, their captain's health is vital. Getting back on the ice just before the halfway point of the season is huge for that push.

Barkov will not be on Team Finland when the Olympic teams are announced on Friday. He was a key player for the team in the 4 Nations Face-Off, but won't be there in Milan. Will the Panthers have him back for the playoffs? Or will their three-peat chances be dashed by the injury that started the season?