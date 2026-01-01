Considering all the injuries they have weathered during the 2025-26 NHL season, the Florida Panthers (21-15-3) should not feel too worried about their standings placement. The two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions are just one point behind the Buffalo Sabres for the final Wild Card slot in the Eastern Conference. Most importantly, they are starting to get healthier. Fiery forward Matthew Tkachuk is inching closer toward his season debut, but it will not come in the Winter Classic.

The man widely considered the heart and soul of the Panthers is back at practice after undergoing surgery to repair a torn abductor muscle and sports hernia in August. He is not ready for in-game action, though, and will thus remain inactive for Friday's matchup versus the New York Rangers (19-18-5). Head coach Paul Maurice confirmed the news, per Armando Velez of Locked on Florida and The Hockey News.

Tkachuk will watch on as the two squads collide in Miami Marlins' LoanDepot Park. He would surely welcome the opportunity to participate in this proud NHL tradition, but it is import to prioritize the big picture. The 28-year-old left winger has ambitious goals in 2026. He aims to help the Panthers pull off the first three-peat since the New York Islanders' storied dynasty did so in the 1980s. Tkachuk is also expected to be a key member of the United States national team in the upcoming Winter Olympics.

If No. 19 is going to handle such crucial responsibilities after a long layoff, then some caution may be necessary. Following the Winter Classic, Florida will host the incredibly dominant Colorado Avalanche on Sunday and then begin a stretch where it plays nine of its next 10 games on the road. A healthy Matthew Tkachuk could be mighty valuable during that time.