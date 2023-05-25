Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Matthew Tkachuk’s clutch goal to send the Florida Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final was simply insane. Not only did it come at such a crucial time for Florida, but it also made history with how late Tkachuk scored it.

That kind of goal is what really makes sports heroes.

Tkachuk scored his last-gasp game-winner for the Panthers against the Carolina Hurricanes at the 19:55 mark of the third period. Apparently, it is tied for the latest game-winning goal scored in regulation of a series-clinching contest in the NHL Playoffs, per ESPN Stats & Info. The first time it happened was 81 years ago when Nick Metz scored the game-winner fort the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Game 6 of the conference semifinals.

MATTHEW TKACHUK, ARE YOU KIDDING?! 😱😱😱 HE SCORES WITH 4 SECONDS LEFT IN REGULATION AND SENDS FLORIDA TO THE #STANLEYCUP FINAL! pic.twitter.com/Om5qu9d1T7 — NHL (@NHL) May 25, 2023

Sure enough, Matthew Tkachuk sent everyone in absolute frenzy with his goal. The Panthers have already surprised everyone with their incredible run to the Eastern Conference Finals, and after taking a 3-0 series lead, they couldn’t have asked for a better and more romantic way to complete the sweep.

His Panthers teammates are simply in awe of Tkachuk as well, with Ryan Lomberg saying in his postgame interview that “Chucky’s that guy. No surprise.”

Sasha Barkov added, “Everyone sees what he is doing on the ice but what he does off the ice is eye-opening,” per Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post.

As the Panthers now head back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1996, hopes are high that Tkachuk will be able to carry the momentum he has and lead the team to victory. But hey, there’s really no reason to doubt him now.