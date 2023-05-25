Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Florida Panthers are heading to the Stanley Cup Final, and they couldn’t have secured their ticket in a more dramatic way after Matthew Tkachuk scored a last-gasp goal to win.

With Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes tied at 3-3 and the Panthers having just 15 seconds left to make one final play for the victory, Tkachuk stepped up big time and scored the winner for Florida. Tkachuk found the back of the net with four seconds left, sending the home fans at FLA Live Arena in an absolute frenzy.

MATTHEW TKACHUK, ARE YOU KIDDING?! 😱😱😱 HE SCORES WITH 4 SECONDS LEFT IN REGULATION AND SENDS FLORIDA TO THE #STANLEYCUP FINAL! pic.twitter.com/Om5qu9d1T7 — NHL (@NHL) May 25, 2023

Of course the fans watching the game at home couldn’t hold back their shock and delight as well. After all when the NHL Playoffs started, it was probably just Florida fans who believed that that the eighth-seeded Panthers could make it all the way to the final and have a shot at their first Stanley Cup trophy.

A lot of supporters also made sure to give credit to Matthew Tkachuk, who has just been incredible for Florida in the series and the playoffs. In the 16 postseason games they have played so far, the 25-year-old recorded nine goals, 12 assists and three overtime winners.

“The legend of Matthew Tkachuk continues and the Florida Panthers are going to the Cup Final. Goodness gracious,” one delighted fan shared.

“How can you not be romantic about Hockey? Nobody is more HIM than Matthew Tkachuk‼️” another commenter shared.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A third fan said, “Tkachuk. Unbelievable, yet completely believable.”

‘It’s not just that Matthew Tkachuk is skilled and nasty and gritty and charismatic and handsome and perfect, he’s also just having as much fun as a 10-year old kid every night. Guy is the best,” an NHL fan and Panthers faithful added.

Here are more reactions to the Panthers’ win and Tkachuk incredible performance:

There is so much star power in Miami rn. Tkachuk, Jimmy, Tyreek, Tua, Jalen, Jazz, Arraez, Sandy. I dreamed of times like these pic.twitter.com/TV7aVYUqpU — Vince Fraumeni (@vince_fraumeni) May 25, 2023

Here's some reactions to Matthew Tkachuk's series winner. Tkachuk, Panthers front office, Keith Tkachuk, Brooks Koepka, Tkachuk again, Bobrovsky emotional on ice, Bobrovsky & Maurice in hallway, Gustav Forsling in locker room. pic.twitter.com/XkMcRZJpx2 — Kevin Michie (@KevinMichie) May 25, 2023

TKACHUK AND THE PANTHERS SWEEP THE HURRICANES

pic.twitter.com/KScj9w2zUI — SGG Media (@SGG_hq) May 25, 2023

What a great day for the Panthers, and just a beautiful moment for all of hockey.