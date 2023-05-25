A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers are on the verge of clinching a berth in the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals after winning each of the first three games of the 2023 NHL Eastern Conference Finals series against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Panthers can get the job done as soon as Wednesday night with a Game 4 victory at home.

Matthew Tkachuk has been a big reason for the success the Panthers are enjoying in their surprisingly deep run in the playoffs. Just minutes before Game 4, Tkachuk said that he’s “just trying to be that guy that can make that difference,” (h/t Sportsnet).

For the Panthers, that’s definitely something they would love to hear from Matthew Tkachuk, who showed once again that he can walk the talk when he scored a goal on the power play in the first period of Game 4 to put Florida ahead, 2-0. That gives the Panthers star his eighth goal of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Tkachuk and the Panthers are the biggest surprise of the playoffs, particularly after they took down the Boston Bruins in the first round. Then they doubled down on that success with another huge win in the second round by taking out the Toronto Maple Leafs in only five games to get a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Matthew Tkachuk’s attitude is definitely making a big influence on the Panthers, as they are also getting sensational netminding performances from Sergei Bobrovsky.

The Panthers certainly don’t want to give Caroilina any hope in the series, so look for Tkachuk and company to go all out the rest of the way in Game 4.