Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk couldn’t care less about the superstitions when it comes to touching the Eastern Conference Finals trophy. He’ll touch and hug it no matter what other people say.

For those following the NHL faithfully, it’s pretty well known how a lot of players avoid touching the Conference Finals trophies after winning them. There is this superstition that doing so brings bad luck in the Stanley Cup Finals, and since there’s nothing wrong in believing it, many has practiced it.

However, Tkachuk is not a superstitious guy as it seems. He shared as much as he opted to celebrate with the East Finals trophy and even took pictures with it.

Speaking to reporters after he led the Panthers to a last-gasp victory over the Carolina Hurricanes and complete their sweep, Matthew Tkachuk emphasized that they earned the trophy and deserved to celebrate it.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The last thing that we’re going to do is be is superstitious about not touching it. Like, nobody said we were even going to make the playoffs. I think it’s pretty cool to touch it, carry it around and take pictures with it. We earned that thing,” Tkachuk explained, per team reporter Jameson Olive.

Sure enough, Tkachuk has a great point. It’s not really the time that they need to believe such superstitions after exceeding all the expectations when the odds were stacked against them. From being the eighth seed to making it to the Stanley Cup Finals, the Panthers definitely shouldn’t be scared of such beliefs.

Tkachuk and the Panthers are filled with optimism and brimming with confidence right now, and they won’t let some silly practice ruin that.