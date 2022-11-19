Published November 19, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Florida Panthers are set to host the Calgary Flames for the first time since the massive Matthew Tkachuk trade in the offseason. For the superstar forward, life is good in South Florida.

Tkachuk spoke to the media prior to the game against his former team. He spoke about how he’s become spoiled thanks to the beautiful weather and sunshine.

“It’s funny, we just got back from California and Arizona and this just shows how spoiled we are down here in Florida — I was all bundled up, wearing a hoodie,” Tkachuk said with a chuckle. “I’ve gotten soft with the weather, like most people probably do when they come down to Florida.”

The Panthers star clearly enjoys life off the ice, and he’s also enjoying it on the ice too. Tkachuk has six goals and 22 points through his first 15 games. The 24-year-old has played as advertised early on.

Tkachuk, who’s coming off a suspension, talked more about his life in South Florida. He revealed that his prized possession is a golf cart he bought with his first Panthers paycheck.

However, one topic he was not ready to open up about just yet is the situation with the Flames. Calgary traded Tkachuk because he told them he was not interested in signing long-term.

“At the end of the day, I really don’t want to get into too much of that,” Tkachuk replied when asked. “But I will say coming down here and coming to a new environment and getting a chance to work with Paul (Maurice), it has been unbelievable playing for a guy like that.”

The Panthers look to get back into the win column after a loss the last time out. They sit in fifth place in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the Detroit Red Wings.