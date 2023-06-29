Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs are currently struggling to finalize new contracts with their respective organizations. Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders signed a new contract this offseason but agrees that running backs are undervalued amid his position mates' contract woes, reports NBC Sports' Josh Alper.

“You want to franchise tag and create a certain market for running backs just because you have this way of thinking that they only last three or four years. I think it’s B.S., honestly. Almost every running back is underpaid right now. I don’t know what it’s gonna take. That’s a topic that needs to be brought up a little more because it sucks to be a running back right now, honestly.”

Miles Sanders does not mince any words when he says ‘it sucks to be a running back right now.' Although he is playing under a new contract with a new team, he clearly is taking sides with Barkley and Jacobs.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Running back contract issues have been a storyline throughout this NFL offseason, with many veteran running backs that are out of the league also complaining. Melvin Gordon recently went public about his irritation with how little teams are committing to paying the position.

Both Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley are vying for bigger contracts with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants, and both organizations are taking their time in coming to any sort of agreement. While Miles Sanders doesn't have similar concerns right now, the current trends do not bode well for any future contract he covets from the Panthers or any other team across the NFL.