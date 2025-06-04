The possibility of the Dolphins trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been in the news for months. Miami announced back in April that they planned to explore trading the superstar cornerback. Now the larger NFL media has begun cooking up several potential landing spots where Ramsey could end up before the start of the 2025 NFL season.

One recent ESPN article provided a handful of potential trade offers from several NFL teams to the Dolphins for Ramsey.

Those offers came from the Rams, Panthers, and Chargers.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques believes that the offer Ben Solak pitched, on behalf of the Panthers, was the strongest offer.

Solak suggested that the Panthers offer a 2026 fourth-round pick in exchange for Ramsey.

Solak chose the Panthers as a trade candidate in part because of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's relationship with Ramsey.

“Ramsey is a fan of Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who coached him in Los Angeles, and the Panthers have a big need at safety opposite new addition Tre'von Moehrig,” Solak wrote. “As the 30-year-old Ramsey enters the latter part of his career, safety might be a better position for him.”

A single fourth-round pick may not sound like a lot, but it would position the Dolphins well to retool their roster in 2026.

“Considering the Dolphins gave up only a backup tight end (Long) and a third-round pick to acquire Ramsey in the first place, Solak's offer is the closest thing to breaking even in terms of draft capital,” Louis-Jacques wrote. “An additional fourth-round pick from Carolina gives Miami a whopping seven selections in the first four rounds of the 2026 draft, not including any compensatory picks.”

Trading away Ramsey would be a bad sign for the Dolphins in 2025, but could set up future success.

“That's more than enough capital to either stockpile young talent as the team continues to build its financial flexibility or put together a trade package for a difference-maker,” Louis-Jacques added. “Either way, a fourth-round pick is about as good a return as Miami could ask for.”

It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins end up trading Jalen Ramsey at some point this summer.