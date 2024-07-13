The Florida Panthers lost a lot of key pieces in NHL Free Agency after winning the Stanley Cup last month. Florida knew it couldn't keep the entire band together, though, and have made some low-cost moves to fill the holes left behind. One move reunited a former Winnipeg Jets defenseman with head coach Paul Maurice in South Florida.

Veteran defenseman Nate Schmidt signed with the Panthers in NHL Free Agency. He put pen to paper on a one-year contract that pays him slightly above league minimum. The left-shot rearguard is the third notable defensive addition to the team. The Panthers have also signed Adam Boqvist and Jaycob Megna this summer.

On Wednesday, Schmidt spoke to the media about his move to Florida. He mentioned that Maurice did play a role in bringing him to the team. Additionally, his one ambition right now is to have a chance to compete for a Stanley Cup. He feels that reuniting with his old bench boss can help him win the Stanley Cup that Maurice only recently won for the first time.

“My biggest ups when I was in Winnipeg was when I was under Paul Maurice,” the new Panthers defenseman said, via NHL.com. “And honestly, I just felt like he was somebody who understood my game and knows how to unlock the most out of his guys. I felt that comfort level, and with Paul and this team, I’m just chasing a ring. That’s all I want. I just want to win. I want to be a part of it, too.”

Nate Schmidt looks to rebound with Paul Maurice, Panthers

Nate Schmidt has not had the best time in the NHL over the last few seasons. He hit NHL Free Agency after the Jets bought out the final season of his six-year contract. It was a contract he originally signed with the Vegas Golden Knights back in 2018. Following that he was traded twice: once to the Vancouver Canucks in 2020 and then to Winnipeg in 2021.

It was during the 2021-22 season that Schmidt and Maurice crossed paths. Maurice was coach of the Jets at the time, but he didn't stay in that post for long. He resigned from the position in December 2021 as he felt Winnipeg needed a new voice in the locker room. Still, he spent enough time with Schmidt that he left a lasting impression.

With Florida, the veteran rearguard hopes to earn a roster spot. But he isn't naive. He knows it'll be incredibly hard to make this team out of training camp. Dmitry Kulikov, Aaron Ekblad, Gustav Forsling, and Tobias Bjornfort are among the names vying for a spot on the left side of Florida's blueline. That said, Schmidt is more than ready to compete for his spot this summer.

“When you go with the champs, the first thing you say is, ‘I got to win that roster spot,’” Schmidt said, via NHL.com. “So now, I’ve got to get back into hardware mode of wanting to get into that grind, and that’s what’s been my motivation this summer.”

It'll certainly be interesting to see if Schmidt can make the roster out of training camp. If he can, he should make his Panthers debut on October 8. Florida opens their 2024-25 campaign at home against the Boston Bruins in what will be a rematch from the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.