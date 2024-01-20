The Seattle Kraken are without Yanni Gourde for two games.

The Seattle Kraken are going to have to skate for awhile without one of their best players on the ice. Kraken forward Yanni Gourde is slapped with a two game suspension for charging Edmonton Oilers' player Mattias Ekholm, per NHL.com.

Gourde charged at Ekholm during a Kraken-Oilers game on Jan. 18. The incident occurred during the third period of the game, when the two players were fighting to reach a free puck. Gourde was penalized at the time, due to making contact with Ekholm's head. The Oilers ended up winning the game, 4-2.

Gourde is also going to have to cough up some money for the incident. Gourde will forfeit $53,819.44, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund, per NHL.com. The forfeiture is required under the terms of the NHL players collective bargaining agreement.

“If Gourde wishes to deliver this check legally, he must stay low and hit through Ekholm's shoulder or core, rather than elevating upward and into his head,” a Department of Player Safety official said, per ESPN.

The Kraken will surely miss Gourde on the ice. This season, the forward has seven goals and 12 assists in 45 games. The Kraken are currently tied for fifth place in the NHL Western Conference Pacific Division. The team has 47 total points, tied with the Calgary Flames. The Kraken are only four points from third place in the division.

Gourde will miss games against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks during this suspension. The Kraken next play the Maple Leafs on Sunday at 9:00 Eastern.