The Florida Panthers are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 1996. Their overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 has set up a showdown with the Carolina Hurricanes.

It looked as if the game may head to a second overtime for a while there. However, the Panthers expertly handled a three-on-two situation from the Maple Leafs, and created an odd man rush of their own.

Panthers forward Nick Cousins took the puck into his offensive zone. Despite having options, he didn’t pass. Cousins fired a shot that snuck past Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll and into the net.

After the game, hockey Twitter lost their minds. Many expressed joy that the Panthers advanced out of the second round.

YOUR FLORIDA PANTHERS ARE ONTO THE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jHPcXsMnH4 — David R (@David954FLA) May 13, 2023

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 27 YEARS, THE FLORIDA PANTHERS ARE HEADING TO THE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL #timetohunt pic.twitter.com/2yqvfslYuC — Bryan (@Metalpanthers) May 13, 2023

LETS! BOUNCE! NICK COUSINS! The Florida Panthers are going to the Eastern Conference Final!! — Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) May 13, 2023

THE FLORIDA PANTHERS ARE GOING TO THE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS!!!!!! I WAS 5 MONTHS OLD WHEN THEY LAST WENT!!! pic.twitter.com/Dfgza3FK1d — x-Papi Hokage (@MeaglePant) May 13, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

NICK COUSINS !!! WE ARE OFF TO THE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Cc48d0PinL — Adam Reid (@AdamReid_) May 13, 2023

Eagle-eyed fans on Twitter pointed out that the Panthers are not the only South Florida team who advanced tonight. The Miami Heat defeated the New York Knicks in Game 6 and advanced to the NBA’s Eastern Conference Final, as well.

MIAMI HEAT AND FLORIDA PANTHERS MOVE ON!!!!!! LETS FUCKING GO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QreTn7NJjB — Chiz (@ChizPlays) May 13, 2023

The Panthers looked poised to end this series in regulation time. Florida jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Game 5 thanks to goals from Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe. However, the Maple Leafs didn’t stay down.

Toronto got on the board thanks to a goal from defenseman Morgan Rielly. Rielly also appeared to have scored the game-tying goal late in the second period, but it was waved off.

Late in the third period, the Maple Leafs tied the game on a goal from William Nylander. Both teams had chances in overtime, with Florida even receiving a power play.

In the end, the Panthers won. Florida heads their first Eastern Conference Final since 1996. They went to the Stanley Cup Final that year, losing to the Colorado Avalanche.