Aaron Ekblad and the Florida Panthers fought hard to reach the Stanley Cup Final. In the end, they fell short against the Vegas Golden Knights. But no one can question their toughness after the latest revelation from head coach Paul Maurice.

Ekblad played through multiple injuries, including a broken foot, Maurice told TNT on Tuesday night. He also suffered two separate shoulder dislocations and a torn oblique this postseason.

Maurice says Ekblad's foot broke all the way back in the opening round against the Boston Bruins. In fact, he wasn't the only injured Panthers player in that series. “The vast majority of our injuries came in the Boston series,” the Panthers head coach revealed.

Injury revelations after the Stanley Cup Final are nothing new. Many playoff teams in the NHL prefer to keep injuries close to the vest. And many players fight through brutal pain to battle for the Stanley Cup.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, it's hard to remember a time when a story such as Ekblad's has come out. Playing through all these injuries is a commendable feat for the Florida veteran. It shows exactly why he's a valued member of that team.

Ekblad played 20 games through the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Panthers. He scored two goals and eight points in those games. In the regular season, the 27-year-old scored 14 goals and 38 points to help Florida into the playoffs.

Ekblad began his career as the first overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He has played 625 regular season games in the NHL, all with the Panthers. This marked the 27-year-old's first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final. Let's see if the Panthers make a return at some point in the future.