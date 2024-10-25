Sergei Bobrovsky won his 400th career National Hockey League game on Thursday night — and the Florida Panthers star goaltender made impressive history in the process.

Bobrovsky became the fastest netminder to secure 400 victories, passing New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist. It took the Russian 707 games to reach the feat; the Swede, 727, according to Sportsnet Stats.

The win also happened to come against those same Rangers, with Bobrovsky making 24 saves on 25 shots as Florida beat New York 3-1 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Lundqvist was in attendance for the cross-division clash.

“The moments when you put the gear on and go out and play in the NHL, that's so special,” Bobrovsky said afterwards, per NHL.com's Dan Rosen. “Not many people can go through that. I appreciate that and value that. I want to be in my best possible shape to take the best out of it. It's all little pieces. I've been long enough in hockey, in professional sport, so I've got my preparation. I'm still developing, and I still enjoy the game like a little kid.”

Bobrovsky also becomes just the fourth goaltender to win 400 games after being undrafted, joining Ed Belfour, Curtis Joseph and Tony Esposito, per Rosen.

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky is still one of league's best goalies

After joining the Panthers in the summer of 2019 via free agency, Bobrovsky has consistently had a .900 save percentage or better during his five full regular-seasons with the team.

And he has upped his game in the playoffs, helping the Cats march all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in 2023. Although that ended in a five-game loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Panthers were able to capture their inaugural championship by beating the Edmonton Oilers in a thrilling Game 7 in June.

Florida also doesn't look to have any sort of Stanley Cup hangover; the club is leading the Atlantic Division with a 5-3-1 record through nine games.

“We just beat a really good team, a really balanced team, good goalie, good defense, good forwards, good power play,” Bobrovsky said after the triumph, per Rosen. “It's a big moment for us, an important moment to build the chemistry and the confidence in the locker room for the season.”

Anton Lundell, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett each scored for the Panthers, who seem to have the Rangers' number after defeating them in six games in the 2024 Eastern Conference Final.

Without captain Aleksander Barkov in the lineup — the reigning Selke Trophy winner — the team hasn't been at its best, head coach Paul Maurice admitted. But Bobrovsky is off to another solid start between the pipes.

“We haven't been particularly defensively oriented here; tonight we would have to be,” Maurice said. “I think they were at 5.17 for goals [for] per game coming in and we're missing [Barkov] down the middle, so we had to play a really hard defensive game and when that happens you get some chances.”

Now with 400 victories under his belt, Bobrovsky will continue being a catalyst for the Panthers as they look to defend their title next spring. Florida is next in action against the New York Islanders in Long Island on Saturday night.