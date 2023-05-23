The Florida Panthers are one win away from the Stanley Cup Finals after their victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. And goalie Sergei Bobrovsky continued his inspiring play with an incredible performance.

Bobrovsky stopped all 32 shots against him to help close out a 1-0 victory. The Panthers have a 3-0 stranglehold on the Eastern Conference Finals with all of the momentum in the world.

After the game, fans lost their minds on social media. Some made jokes contrasting Bobrovsky’s performance in these Stanley Cup Playoffs with his performance throughout his entire Panthers tenure.

Sergei Bobrovsky after being ass for 4 years pic.twitter.com/vcbTycB4Fb — Guru (@Guruelous) May 19, 2023

sergei bobrovsky training specifically for the 2023 stanley cup playoffs pic.twitter.com/iONJ3zab9L — Ava (@avatarrant) May 23, 2023

Others are simply in awe of the performance of the two-time Vezina Trophy winner. Bobrovsky has emerged as a legitimate contender for the Conn Smythe Trophy since taking over in the Florida goal.

Sergei Bobrovsky to the Carolina Hurricanes the entire series so far pic.twitter.com/BPTCepGTGt — BigFlamesGuy (@BigFlamesGuy) May 23, 2023

THE FLORIDA PANTHERS ARE ONE WIN AWAY FROM THE STANLEY CUP FINALS 🙀 SERGEI BOBROVSKY WITH A 32 SAVE SHUTOUT 😺 LETSSSS GOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/AiyxdIVuST — Adam (@FlaPnthrsPunk) May 23, 2023

When youre shooting against a brick wall pic.twitter.com/lGBEdsRSAJ — MSF Surfnboy (@Surfnboy) May 23, 2023

The 34-year-old Panthers netminder entered play Monday with nine wins in 11 starts. He posted a sparkling 2.32 goals against average and a .931 save percentage prior to Game 3.

Florida received the only goal of this game off the stick of forward Sam Reinhart. The goal was Reinhart’s seventh goal of the postseason and was all Bobrovsky needed as he continued his domination.

Now, the Panthers control this series and can end it in Game 4 in front of their home fans. Game 4 takes place on Wednesday and can be viewed by American fans on TNT.

If the Panthers win Game 4, they advance to the Stanley Cup Finals. It would mark the team’s first appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals since 1996. The Panthers lost that series, so Florida is hungry for their first Stanley Cup in team history.