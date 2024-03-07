The Florida Panthers approached the NHL trade deadline knowing they wanted some offensive reinforcements, which ended up leading to them trading for star forward Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators. Not only did the Panthers add a difference maker on offense, but they also managed to do so at a very reasonable price given that Tarasenko had a no-trade clause and only wanted to be dealt to Florida.
While the deal only was completed on Wednesday, Tarasenko is already with his new team and preparing to play on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers. When asked about his move to Florida, Tarasenko made it clear he was excited for the change of scenery, especially considering he will now be playing for a Stanley Cup contending team.
“It is exciting to come to Florida, I know a couple of the guys here. This team plays with emotion, and they are a hard-working team with a lot of skill. They are hard games to play against, so I am very excited to join this side here. I am going to do everything I can to help. This team has a chance to win the Stanley Cup.” – Vladimir Tarasenko, NHL.com
Panthers hoping Vladimir Tarasenko is the final piece to the puzzle
The Panthers are leading the way in the Atlantic Division, and after making it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final last year, they know they have what it takes to go on another deep playoff run this year. But they don't want to just make it back to the Final; they want to win it this time around, and the addition of Tarasenko is geared towards helping the team accomplish that.
Tarasenko is having a strong season, racking up 17 goals and 24 assists through 57 games so far, and he should be able to continue adding to those tallies on his new team. The Panthers already had a strong team, but the addition of Tarasenko may be what ends up helping push them over the top, and from the sounds of it, he is fired up and ready to get to work with his new squad.