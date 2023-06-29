The Florida Panthers nearly completed the Cinderella run to end them all during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After just squeaking in as the eighth seed, the Panthers scored three massive upsets against the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes to make their second-ever Stanley Cup Final. Sadly, the clock struck midnight as they were no match for the Vegas Golden Knights, losing in five games including a 9-3 beatdown in Game 5.

The Panthers have plenty to be proud of with this run, but they now must find the final pieces to get them over the top. Accomplishing that is much easier said, than done, though. With not much in the way of cap space or future draft picks, Florida will have to get creative this offseason.

The Panthers don't have many players of their own to re-sign, with Radko Gudas and Alex Lyon being the two most notable. To participate in free agency and trades, though, that's where things may get difficult. If those moves can put them over the top, though, it's all worth it.

With that said, here are three players Florida should target in NHL trades this offseason.

3. Joel Edmundson, Montreal Canadiens

The Panthers are going to need some extra help on the blue line, no way around it. They only have four defensemen under contract next season, and Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour missing the start of the season only makes the need more apparent. Florida simply has to make additions on the back end to stay afloat.

One player who may be an intriguing option is Montreal’s Joel Edmundson. The 30-year-old is a pure defensive defenseman, playing responsibly in his own zone and able to kill penalties. He’s also a very big player at 6-5 and 221 pounds, and he’s not afraid to throw the body around.

Florida finished below average in goals allowed and penalty kill last season, so a defense-first blue-liner like Edmundson could be an ideal fit. Edmundson is in the final year of a contract that pays him $3.5 million annually, so he’s not too expensive. It should be noted that the Canadiens were looking for a first-round pick for Edmundson at the trade deadline, which the Panthers literally can’t give up as they don’t have any until 2026. If they can get him for a more reasonable price, though, it may be worth a shot.

2. Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames

Continuing on, we have another defenseman in Calgary’s Noah Hanifin. The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, set to make $4.95 million, and reportedly isn’t interested in signing with the Flames long-term. The Flames are shopping Hanifin to get something back for him, and the Panthers may be the top suitor.

Compared to Edmundson, Hanifin is more of an all-around player. He’s still solid defensively, but also has a strong offensive game. He scored seven goals and 31 points this season and can play on both the power play and penalty kill.

Hanifin is on the pricier side, but there’s a way to make it work. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, winger Anthony Duclair would likely go the other way if Hanifin came to Florida, so that frees up $3 million in cap space.

The Panthers have interest in Noah Hanifin but have competition from several teams. Flames would be looking at Anthony Duclair as part of that trade scenario. But again, Flames have other options from other teams that could be better. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 28, 2023

It would still be a tight fit, though, and Florida would likely have to give up other assets as well. Nonetheless, Hanifin is a good player who can bring some stability to the Panthers’ blue line.

1. Alex DeBrincat, Ottawa Senators

The true home-run trade of this list. Alex DeBrincat is a true stud in the NHL, with two 40-goal seasons already under his belt. This season, his first in Ottawa, he scored 27 goals and 66 points.

However, it seems DeBrincat may be on the move again this offseason. He’s an RFA this season and reportedly isn’t interested in signing a long-term deal in Ottawa. As such, the Senators will likely look to deal him to recoup some value.

Acquiring DeBrincat will be very tough for the Panthers, as they don’t have much to offer in a trade and their cap situation isn’t great. However, he would be a great fit as a true goal-scorer who also isn’t afraid to throw the body around.

If it’s at all possible to get DeBrincat, Florida should at least look into it.