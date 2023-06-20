The NHL offseason is officially off and running, and the trade stoves are burning hot. There are many trade candidates on the market, but one who may or may not be available is forward Anthony Duclair of the Florida Panthers.

Duclair, 28, was excellent for the President's Trophy-winning Panthers last season, as he had 31 goals and 58 points in 74 regular season games. He then missed most of this season with injury but returned at the end to score two goals and nine points in 20 games. Even if he didn't light up the stat sheet, Duclair's presence alone was huge for Florida's late-season surge. In the playoffs, he scored four goals and seven assists during the Panthers' surprise run to the Stanley Cup Final.

After the Panthers' playoff run, whether or not Duclair is on the market is questionable. There were plenty of rumors before he made his return this season as the Panthers were right up against the salary cap. Now, though, those rumors have quieted substantially. They aren't fully gone, but there is much less buzz than there was a few months ago.

Still, there is a chance Duclair could move this offseason. So, let's take a stab at picking where he could go in a potential deal.

3. Edmonton Oilers

After another early playoff exit, this time to the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round, the Oilers are asking the same old questions. They have two of the NHL's best players in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but still haven't been able to get over the postseason hump. Now, they're once again facing the question of how to better support their two superstars.

Perhaps the way to do that is to add another quality winger like Duclair. After trading away Jesse Puljujarvi at the trade deadline, and with Kailer Yamamoto likely on the way out, Edmonton could use some more depth on the wing. As a capable middle-six forward, Duclair could thrive in the Oilers' high-flying offense.

The Oilers are pretty tight on cap space, but Duclair's $3 million cap hit for one season should be affordable. It also probably wouldn't cost much to get him, especially if Florida is desperate to move his salary out. To give them just a little extra depth up front, the Oilers should consider making this deal.

2. Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres look like they're finally on the right track once again. Although they just barely missed out on the playoffs this season, they're one of the youngest teams in the league and have a very bright future. If they want to make a push for the playoffs next season, then acquiring Duclair could be a very good move.

Buffalo could use some extra depth on the wing, and Duclair could slot right in on the second or third line. The Sabres also play a speed-based game, so the fast-skating Duclair should be right at home. His presence could give the Sabres three solid scoring lines to work with.

With a loaded prospect pool and most of their future draft picks, the Sabres could easily swing a deal with the Panthers. They also have more than enough cap space to comfortably fit in Duclair's contract next season. All in all, a potentially great pairing of team and player.

The Flames had some high expectations heading into the season. Although they lost Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, they brought in Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri to help offset those losses. However, things didn't go as planned, they just missed out of the playoffs. After the disappointing season, general manager Brad Treliving and coach Darryl Sutter were let go, paving the way for Craig Conroy and Ryan Huska to take over at their respective positions.

Despite the overhaul, Calgary wants to remain competitive, as rebuilding isn't much of an option with the contract situation. If so, then acquiring Duclair from the Panthers could be a savvy move.

Obviously, Duclair brings the speed and offensive upside that he would to any team. However, what makes him particularly attractive is his chemistry with Huberdeau. In his final season with the Panthers, Huberdeau scored a career-high 115 points, and he had Duclair on his line for much of the season. With Huberdeau struggling mightily in his Calgary debut, perhaps reuniting him with an old line mate could help him rebound.

Striking a deal with the Panthers may be difficult, as the Flames lack draft assets and cap space. However, if it's at all possible, they should do what they can to make it happen.