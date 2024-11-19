ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two division leaders take to the ice as the Florida Panthers visit the Winnipeg Jets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Jets prediction and pick.

The Panthers come into the game sitting at 12-5-1 on the year and have won eight of their last ten games. The only two losses came back-to-back in home games to the New Jersey Devils. Meanwhile, the Jets come into the game sitting at 15-3-0 on the year. They started the season at 15-1-0, but have lost two straight. These two faced each other in their last game in Florida. The Panthers took the 1-0 lead in the first period and then would add three goals in the second, including a shorthanded goal by Aleksander Barkov. They would go on to win the game 5-0 behind Sergei Bobrovsky's 27 saves.

Here are the Panthers-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Jets Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-290)

Moneyline: -108

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+225)

Moneyline: -111

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Panthers vs Jets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers bring back their top guys from last year's Cup team. Sam Reinhart comes back to lead the first line. Last year he led the team with 57 goals while adding 37 assists, good for 94 total points. Reinhart has been great this year, with 13 goals and 15 assists on the season. He has three goals on the power play and three shorthanded. He is joined on the top line by Aleksander Barkov and Evan Rodriguez. Barkov has played just ten games this year, coming away with three goals and 14 assists. Meanwhile, Rodrigues has five goals and five assists this year.

The second line features Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe, and Matthew Tkachuk. Bennett has continued to play well this year. He has nine goals and eight assists this year. Meanwhile, Tkachuk has four goals and seven assists on the year, while Verhaeghe has four goals and eight assists on the year. The Panthers also get production from the blue line. Gustav Forsling has three goals and seven assists on the year, while Aaron Ekbald has seven assists on the year.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected in goal for the Panthers. He is 9-3-1 on the year with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. He has won six of his last seven games overall. Last time out, he stopped all 21 shots he faced in a shutout victory. In his last five games, he has a .904 save percentage and a 2.78 goals-against average.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets' top line has already been great this year. Mark Scheifele has led the way. This year, he has nine goals and 12 assists, with a plus-three rating. He has scored once on the power play and has seven power-play assists. He is joined on the top line by Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi. Connor has 11 goals and 11 assists already this year, with a plus-six rating. Further, he has scored four times on the power play. Vilardi has seven goals and seven assists this year with two goals and four assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Nikolaj Ehlers has been solid this year. He has nine goals and 11 assists this year coming from the second line. He is joined on the line by Cole Perfetti. Perfetti has four goals and nine assists this year, with three goals and three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, the Jets have been getting production from the blue line. Neal Pionk has three goals and 14 assists on the year, while Josh Morrissey has two goals and 15 assists this year.

Connor Hellebuyck will be in goal for this one. He has been dominant this year, sitting at 14-2-0 already this year, while he has a 2.14 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. Hellebuyck is first in the NHL in wins, while sitting fourth in goals-against average and sixth in save percentage. He struggled in the last game, allowing five goals on 31 shots. This month, he has made six starts, with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage with two shutouts.

Final Panthers-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Panthers have been scoring well this year, scoring 3.61 goals per game this year while sitting 12th on the power play, and ninth on the penalty kill. They are also allowing 3.11 goals per game, tied for 14th in the NHL this year. Meanwhile, the Jets are scoring 4.11 goals per game this year while sitting first on the power play, and 11th on the penalty kill. They are also fourth in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. The Jets have struggled in the last two games, but Connor Hellebuyck will rebound in this one. The two teams are tied in odds to win this early-season NHL game, but the Jets will get the win.

Final Panthers-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-111)