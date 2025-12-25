The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to get back in the win column as they face off against the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Ahead of the 76ers’ upcoming game, the team released a lengthy injury report highlighted by Joel Embiid. Embiid has continued his recovery from a knee injury last season, and the 76ers have been managing his availability this year.

Joel Embiid was officially listed as questionable on the team’s injury report for the 76ers’ game against the Bulls this week, as per the NBA’s official injury report. In addition the Embiid, VJ Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes and Dominick Barlow were all listed as questionable. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford were ruled out.

In the case of Embiid, he was back in the 76ers’ lineup during their most recent game, a loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He finished that game with 27 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots in a little over 31 minutes. Prior to that game, he had missed two consecutive games. Embiid left the Nets game briefly due to an injury scare.

In total, Embiid has appeared in only 12 games for the 76ers so far this season. He’s been averaging 21.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 43.5 percent shooting from the field, 24.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 82 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Embiid was battling a knee injury last season that ultimately required in-season surgery. It was the second knee surgery he had in just about a year’s time. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Embiid has battled injuries throughout his entire career thus far. He missed the first two years of this NBA career due to injury, not making his 76ers debut until the 2016-17 season.