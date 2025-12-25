Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons shared an emotional message on Christmas Day as he continues to recover from a season-ending ACL tear suffered in Week 15.

Parsons, 26, posted a heartfelt statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, reflecting on the early challenges of his rehabilitation journey.

“Two weeks in, I’ve accepted the pain and the reality of this journey. Some days are heavy, some days aren’t but every day brings its own fight. My courage, my strength, and my mind have all been tested. Still, I won’t stop. I won’t quit until I’m back. I’m grateful God chose me. Happy Holidays. Merry Christmas. #Thankful,” Parsons wrote.

Micah Parsons’ injury leaves Packers defense shorthanded as playoff push continues

Article Continues Below

The former First-team All-Pro selection was acquired by the Packers in a major offseason trade with the Dallas Cowboys. In 14 games with Green Bay this season, Parsons recorded 41 total tackles (19 solo), 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass defended, and 6.5 stuffs for five stuff yards. His presence transformed the Packers’ front seven before the injury occurred in a 34–26 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Parsons tore his ACL in that Week 15 game, dealing a major blow to a Packers defense that had relied heavily on his production and leadership. His absence was felt again in Week 16, when Green Bay suffered a 22–16 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears, marking their second consecutive defeat.

Now sitting at 9-5-1, the Packers remain in the NFC playoff mix but face growing pressure to finish strong without their defensive centerpiece. Green Bay will host the Baltimore Ravens (7-8) on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on Peacock in a critical Week 17 matchup.

The regular season will conclude with a Week 18 road game against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8), with kickoff time to be determined via flex scheduling.