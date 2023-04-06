Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Toronto Raptors won their lone title four years ago when they beat the high-flying Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals. But, there was a moment when the Raps believed the series was going to totally shift.

Pascal Siakam recently made an appearance on Draymond Green’s podcast and explained how Toronto was panicking in Game 5 when Kevin Durant returned after missing nine contests with a calf strain in the playoffs. KD was red-hot out of the gates and scored 11 points in the opening period before ultimately tearing his Achilles just minutes into the second.

“Bro, I’m not gonna lie to you, before the game, you guys are working out and stuff and it was always like a debate is KD gonna play so we get there, and he’s warming up so we’re like alright bet KD’s here, he’s playing so we’re thinking that in our heads we believe the momentum is on us, we still good. But we get in that game and oh my god, I dont think KD touched the rim one time, like he shot the ball and I don’t think it touched the net.

He was pulling up from wherever. That sh*t was like water, like nothing. So I’m just like yo, this is going to be a long night. If there was going to be any panic at any time, it would’ve been at that point when KD came back. For us, we felt like we matched up well with you guys, and it’s already tough to guard guys like Steph, Klay, you, and then you add KD, it really felt like he was unguardable.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Many believe the Warriors would’ve won that series against the Raptors if Durant stayed healthy. Plus, Klay Thompson ultimately injured his ACL in Game 6, which proved to be the clincher for Toronto.

The Raptors haven’t even sniffed a Finals appearance since and may not for a while again, especially with how competitive the East is. As for the Warriors, they will be looking to repeat in the coming months but it will not be easy after a rather sub-par campaign. Plus, Golden State could very well need to get past Durant and his new team, the Phoenix Suns.

That would be a treat to watch.