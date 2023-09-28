New England Patriots rookie Christian Gonzalez has had a strong start to his NFL career, and people are taking notice.

The Patriots cornerback was named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for September on Thursday, earning the honor after recording 16 total tackles, one interception and a sack, as he's played in all but one defensive snap so far this season. He's also yet to record a penalty this season while quarterbacks have completed 15 of 22 passes for 148 yards without a touchdown when targeting him, good for a 68 passer rating, per Pro Football Focus.

Gonzalez has also earned praise from Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill following their Week 2 matchup against the Patriots, saying the rookie is “real good” and that he has “some real good technique and speed about him.”

In an interview with Patriots.com, Gonzalez acknowledged Hill's compliments, but also recognized that he still has to put the work in going forward to keep producing in a way that the team would like.

“It's definitely cool to see it,” Gonzalez said of Hill's comments. “But, you know, never be satisfied. Just keep going. I'm happy I got the matchup, and I'll see him later in the year. It'll be fun to go against him again.”