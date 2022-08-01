The Patriots’ 2022 offseason likely won’t be one for the history books.

New England didn’t make any major free-agent signings, unlike in 2021, when it spent a record-setting amount in free agency. The Patriots didn’t make any earth-shattering trades, either, or at least compared to the rest of the NFL landscape.

A year after nailing their draft class to help go 10-7 and make the playoffs, it could be argued that the Patriots didn’t need to make tremendous moves this offseason. On the flip side, they struggled down the stretch, culminating in a 47-17 Wild Card Round loss to their division rival, the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots’ offseason final grade: C-

Mac Jones did more than enough to prove that the Patriots don’t have to worry about their quarterback situation in the short term. Jones threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns, helping him finish second for Rookie of the Year voting, and looked like the best quarterback among the five selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. New England still added a quarterback, though, drafting Bailey Zappe in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Zappe figures to compete with Brian Hoyer for the top backup spot.

The Patriots largely remain the same at running back, too. Damien Harris rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns. He enters the final year of his contract, which could mean the Patriots try to get the most out of him this season prior to that. Rhamondre Stevenson, who added 606 yards and five touchdowns on the ground himself, returns for his second season as a pro, too. The only departure from the backfield was Brandon Bolden, who had some decent moments but mostly as a pass-blocker and receiver out of the backfield. New England also drafted Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris.

Wide receiver’s the position where the Patriots improved the most over the offseason. They traded for Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker, who’s shown to be a viable outside threat in years past. New England didn’t have a big-bodied receiver like Parker last season who Jones could throw to in the red zone, so he should help with that, too. The speedy Tyquan Thornton was drafted with the Patriots’ second-round pick. However, with Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, and Parker all on the roster, it’s unlikely that Thornton will be able to make much of an impact as a rookie. While the Patriots might not have that elite option at receiver, Jones has plenty have of solid options to throw to in 2022.

Tight end remained entirely the same, as the Patriots hope to get more out of Jonnu Smith in his second season with the team while Hunter Henry should be a steady red zone target again for Mac Jones.

Offensive line is the first part where the Patriots got a little crafty this offseason. They re-signed Trent Brown and are moving him from right tackle to left tackle, swapping him with Isaiah Wynn. The move to keep Brown was solid one as the Patriots sorely missed his pass protection when he was out for basically the first nine games. On the interior, New England said goodbye to both of its starting guards from last season despite getting good production from them. Ted Karras signed with the Bengals in free agency and Shaq Mason was traded to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick.

New England replaced Mason internally, with Mike Onwenu likely starting at right guard. Onwenu had a good rookie season before moving around the offensive line in 2021. The Patriots decided to use their first-round pick on Cole Strange, who’ll likely start at left guard. The decision is a bit odd considering they already had two starting caliber guards on the roster prior to trading Mason.

Moving to defense, nothing noticeably happened on the defensive line. However, major changes were made at linebacker. Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins, and Kyle Van Noy are all gone. While three of their most-played linebackers have left, the Patriots only added one notable linebacker (Mack Wilson) in the offseason. They’ll be relying on Raekwon McMillan to have a strong season after tearing his ACL last year next to Ja’Whaun Bentley. Cameron McGrone, a 2021 fifth-round pick, is also coming off a torn ACL, but is likely to play a backup role. Josh Uche, who’s entering Year 3, will have to have the breakout season many thought he would in 2021 in order for the Patriots to have a solid pass rush on the outside.

J.C. Jackson was the Patriots’ biggest departure this season. The Patriots weren’t able to get a Pro Bowler to replace him, but they added several corners. They signed veterans Malcolm Butler and Terrance Mitchell to short-term deals and drafted Marcus Jones and Jack Jones in the middle of the draft. On paper, the Patriots certainly took a hit at corner, with Jalen Mills entering his second season working as an outside corner. New England has to hope for some magic between Butler and Mitchell, with the former coming out of retirement this season, and for one of their rookies to be an immediate hit in order for its secondary situation to work out.

Safeties might be the Patriots’ strongest position, especially with Devin McCourty coming back on a one-year deal. Bringing back the free safety eases the cornerback situation a bit by having a veteran who continues to have multiple interceptions and is active against the pass. Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips’s returns provide more stability and Jabrill Peppers’ arrival could help the Patriots against the run as well, with the five-year vet playing a lot in the box.

The Patriots didn’t make many, if any, big splashes this offseason. While they did add around Mac Jones to make his life easier at quarterback entering Year 2, a lot is going to be on his and the offense’s hands this season. The linebacker and cornerback situations are huge question marks and New England did nothing to make anyone feel comfortable about them. Simply put, the defense that failed to force the Bills to punt in their last two matchups against them doesn’t feel like it improved.

Mac Jones could very well make the leap in his sophomore season, which would make the unknown on the defensive side of the ball a bit of an easier pill to swallow. However, that is a lot to place on a young quarterback’s shoulders. With multiple holes still looming large, it’s hard for me to give the Patriots an above-average grade for this offseason.

