FOXBOROUGH – Longtime Patriots captain Matthew Slater shared a stunning fact on Monday.

“I’ve known Axel for 14 years now, been a teammate of his on-and-off over that period of time,” Slater said when asked about the team’s backup quarterback following Mac Jones’ injury in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens. “We have a lot of confidence in him.”

It turns out Axel is Brian Hoyer’s actual first name. And “Axel” Brian Hoyer might actually be the Patriots’ first-string quarterback on Sunday when the Patriots face the Packers.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that Hoyer will get the start if Jones is unable to go due to an ankle injury.

After taking first-team reps at Wednesday’s practice, Hoyer assumed another starting quarterback duty: speaking to the press. When he entered the press room Wednesday, Hoyer was greeted with a “What’s up, Axel?”

“Thanks a lot, Slater,” Hoyer said in response.

Brian Hoyer gets called Axel at the beginning of his press conference “Thanks a lot, Slater.”#Patriots #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/1f6WGoFAyX — Conor Roche (@ConorRoche27) September 28, 2022

Later, Hoyer shared how he got the name Axel and why he doesn’t go by the name.

“My dad’s name is Axel,” the Patriots vet said. “I saw [NFL writer] Albert Breer said he thought it might have been ‘Beverly Hills Cop.’ It’s actually a family name. My dad’s from Germany and I think it’s actually a pretty common name there. I think my mom gave him the OK, ‘We’ll name him Axel, but I’ll only ever call him Brian.’

“That’s all I’ve ever known. First and second grade, roll-call was really rough. The teacher would call out ‘Axel’ and all the kids would laugh at me. Eventually, my parents sent in a note that said ‘He goes by Brian.'”

Wednesday’s time at the podium seemed to be a fun moment of what’s been a fun week for Hoyer. He said he enjoyed taking reps with the starters at Wednesday’s practice.

“I did this two Thursdays ago, too,” Hoyer said when asked about any unfamiliarity with working with the starting offensive unit. “I ran the whole practice and for me, it’s fun. To be able to get out there and take some reps with those guys, and some of them I haven’t taken reps with them since training camp. I enjoy it and will go through and prepare to play. We’ll see how it goes.”

Several Patriots fans will certainly be eager to see how Hoyer’s start on Sunday will go, too. Hoyer’s 16-23 in 39 career starts, losing his last and lone start with the Patriots in 2020. New England’s also just 1-2 on the season as it makes its trip to Green Bay on Sunday.